They Were The #1 Band In The World, Until The US Government Allegedly Blackmailed Them; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Ok, you’re not going to believe this story… Coming up, a song, a record that changed everything. 'Spinning Wheel' by Blood, Sweat & Tears. It dominated the charts because it was so fresh… so impactful It didn’t sound like anything on the radio at the time, with the amazing pipes of David Clayton Thomas. Up next, the band’s co-founder, Bobby Columby, tells the story of this song that was a crossover hit on three major charts and that’s just one part of it. This band suddenly became one of the biggest in the world. They were up for "Record Of The Year", and they became the only band to have three straight #2 hits… their album hit #1, it sold millions and they were banned from touring in America at their peak because the US government wouldn't give singer David Clayton Thomas a green card. So they allegedly blackmailed the band that they would give them a green card if the band would tour behind The Iron Curtain. Hear the unbelievable story next on Professor of Rock."