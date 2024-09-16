THIN LIZZY - New Visualizer Video Released For "Jailbreak"

The new official visualizer video for Thin Lizzy's classic hit, "Jailbreak", is available for streaming below.

Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak (2024 Remix) will be released on silver vinyl LP on September 27 via UMR. The classic 1976 album features the title track and the career-defining "The Boys Are Back In Town".

This features the new 2024 stereo mix undertaken by Richard Whittaker, overseen by legendary Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and mastered by Andy Pearce.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Jailbreak"

"Angel From The Coast"

"Running Back"

"Romeo And The Lonely Girl"

"Warriors

Side B

"The Boys Are Back In Town"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Cowboy Song"

"Emerald"