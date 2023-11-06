This MOODY BLUES Classic Failed Until A DJ Needed A Smoke Break, Sending It To #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following intro...

"Coming up, the story of a band on the brink of destruction. They had no direction, no identity, and no money. The Moody Blues lead singer & frontman had left the band, and in a last-ditch effort to save the group, the remaining founders hired a 19-year-old lead singer named Justin Hayward - hoping he would spark new life into their sagging future. After a late-night gig, Justin returned home to his one-room flat, sat on the edge of his bed, picked up an acoustic guitar, and wrote two verses and a chorus to a song that had been milling around in his head. He’d recently been dumped by a woman that he deeply loved, and although he had been in several relationships since the breakup still tore him up inside. Inspired by a posh but boring gift of bed sheets from a girl that he had briefly dated after his traumatic breakup, he wrote lyrics that unexpectedly progressed into the foundation of a song for the ages - 'Nights In White Satin' by The Moody Blues. It ended up being more than just a song... it was the precursor to a movement of prog rock in rock & roll history. The birth of a trailblazing, art rock classic is next on Professor Of Rock."