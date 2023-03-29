THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "When Two Worlds Collide"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs an acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's "When Two Worlds Collide", featured on the band's 1998 album, Virtual XI.

A messages states: "'When Two Worlds Collide' was written by Blaze Bayley, Dave Murray and Steve Harris and is on the Virtual XI album with Blaze on vocals. Blaze is a frequently returning guest on Thomas' Nylon Maiden albums, on tracks such as 'The Clansman', 'Judgement of Heaven', 'Como Estais Amigos' and 'Blood Brothers'. Blaze Bayley recently suffered a heart attack and had to cancel his current tours, which is a great loss of income. In order to support Blaze in his recovery, order his albums and merch at BlazeBayley.net."