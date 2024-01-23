THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Guitar Cover Of METALLICA's "One"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs Metallica's "One", lifted from the band's 1988 album, ...And Justice For All.

Says Thomas: "Many have covered this masterpiece on fingerstyle acoustic/classical guitar, including a great version by Mike Dawes, however this is the first full solo guitar version that includes all solos without any loop stations/overdubbing. TABS and Guitar Lesson will be available shortly at here."