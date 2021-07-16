THOR Unleashes New Album Today, Shares “Because We’re Strong” Music Video

Today, the long-awaited 39th studio album from classic metal superhero, Thor, is officially released worldwide.

The album, Alliance, includes special guest appearances from Soilwork vocalist Björn “Speed” Strid, W.A.S.P.'s Chris Holmes, Raven vocalist John Gallagher, Danko Jones, Anthrax's Neil Turbin, Ross “The Boss” Friedman and many more. It features stunning artwork from Timo Wuerz and is available on both digital as well as on CD in a digipak and limited-edition silver vinyl in a gatefold jacket.

To celebrate this monumental release, Thor shares a new video for the song "Because We're Strong". Check it out below, and order the CD and vinyl here. Order/save the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

“We Need Musclerock” feat. John Gallagher (Raven)

“Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)” feat. Björn Strid (Soilwork)

“The Ultimate Alliance” feat. Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.), Ross “The Boss” Friedman (Manowar), Nina Osegueda (A Sound Of Thunder) & Fang VonWrathenstein (Lords Of The Trident)

“Ode To Odin” feat. Dan Cleary (Striker)

“We Will Fight Forever” feat. Neil Turbin (Anthrax)

“Because We Are Strong”

“Rock Around The World” feat. Danko Jones

“Queen Of The Spiders” feat. Frank Soda (The Imps)

“Power Hungry”

“Bounty Hunter” feat. Frank Meyer (The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs) & Dennis Post (Warrior Soul)

“Battlements” feat. Trevor William Church (Haunt)

“Thor vs. The Juggernaut (War Of The Gods)” feat. Sean Peck (Death Dealer)

“Generation Now” feat. Joey Killingsworth (Joecephus & The George Jonestown Massacre)

“After The Laughter” feat. Martin Gummesson (Thundermaker)

“Good Stuff” feat. Al Harlow (Prism)

“Congregate” feat. Joey Roads & Sheldon Byer (Roadrash)

“We Will Fight Forever” (Reprise)

“Because We Are Strong” video:

Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)":

“The Ultimate Alliance” video: