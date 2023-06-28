THOSE DAMN CROWS Announce UK Headline Tour

Hot on the heels of their recent UK dates with Goo Goo Dolls, which saw Welsh rock juggernauts Those Damn Crows win over legions of new fans every night, the hard-working riff squad are thrilled to announce their own headline shows in October 2023.

The tour continues their enviable ascent into rock's top echelons, supporting their most recent album, Inhale/Exhale, a ten-track collection of bona fide, modern rock bangers, out now via Earache Records.

Affable and charismatic frontman Shane Greenhall enthuses, "After playing support slots across the UK and Europe with legends Goo Goo Dolls and Hollywood Vampires we are more than ready and unbelievably excited to announce our very own headline tour. We’ve heard/read/seen your comments, we know you guys have been waiting for it too! So Crow family... let’s make ‘The Takedown Tour’ the biggest, the loudest and best Crow show tour to date!!! Tickets are available NOW!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!"

Tickets go on sale here at 10 AM on Friday, June 30, with select pre-sales beginning immediately.

Dates:

October

7 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

11 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

12 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

13 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

16 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

17- London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Inhale/Exhale is available for order worldwide now at earache.com/thosedamncrows on an immense number of formats including: a collector's edition bundle (which will house a burnt orange and black splatter vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover, exclusive to this edition); limited edition coloured vinyl with an exclusive 12-page booklet (clear with black smoke, purple, yellow), plus blue and white splatter vinyl with alternate blue sky carousel cover; signed CD with exclusive 12-page booklet and alternate fire carousel cover; a cassette collection of the band's full discography; USB; and digital download. HMV carry two more exclusive formats: CD with alternate blue sky carousel cover and black vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover. A green vinyl format exclusive to indie stores is also available.

Inhale/Exhale tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"

"Takedown"

"Man On Fire"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"

"This Time I'm Ready"

"I Am"

"See You Again"

"Lay It All On Me"

"Find A Way"

"Waiting For Me"

"Takedown" video:

"See You Again" video:

"Man On Fire" video:

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video: