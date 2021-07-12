THUNDHERSTRUCK Vocalist, Ex-MEGADETH Lead Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Mash-up SADE And VAN HALEN

Former So Far, So Good... So What! era Megadeth guitarist, Jeff Young and his partner and vocalist, Dyna Shirasaki have just launched a brand new "duo project" and YouTube channel named, Tenifer Jinn at this location.

The first live video on their channel, a sexy mash-up of Sade's, "Paradise" with Edward Van Halen's classic riff from, "Mean Street" plus some scorching soloing from Young over the end drive, is already garnering much interest and positive feedback. The video was recorded when the couple played on the Pacific Ocean at a private Malibu, California house party on July 4. The duo's first original single, "Gypsy Soul" is slated to premier on their channel next week.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Tenifer Jinn arrives on the independent music scene with impressive pedigree:.

Lead vocalist, Dyna Shirasaki fronts the renowned, all-female AC/DC tribute band, ThundHerStruck - about to share the bill with Cheap Trick, Grand Funk Railroad, and Don Henley at Moondance Festival, July 2021. Dyna has performed with ThundHerStruck worldwide, spreading the gospel of "Let There Be Rock" to audiences all the way from Los Angeles to the deserts of Iraq. For over a decade, they have performed at a variety of events, including military tours, national and international festivals, fundraisers, trade shows, bike shows, corporate events, casinos, just to name a few.

Their CD release, You've Been ThundHerStruck, has received great acclaim.

Dyna's heritage is a mix of Japanese, Spanish and English. She has been studying martial arts for over 10 years, and currently possesses a 1st degree black belt in the style of Tang Soo Do. Dyna also has a B.A. degree in Chemistry from Occidental College and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from UCLA.

Guitarist Jeff Young shredded it up the Billboard charts in the late ‘80s, selling over a million albums with Grammy winning band, Megadeth. By 2000, he went on to co-write and produce a number one selling/JAZZIZ magazine Reader's Poll topping world-fusion album entitled, Chameleon for Brazilian artist, Badi Assad. Jeff also wrote the cult-classic 'Fingerprints' column in Guitar for the Practicing Musician magazine. He is a class of 1984, graduate of Guitar Institute of Technology/Musicians Institute & a one-time student of legendary blues an studio guitarist, Steve Hunter (Peter Gabriel, Alice Cooper, Jason Becker, David Lee Roth).

In 1998, Jeff became, the first ever guitarist, to cross over from metal to world-fusion music genre - co-writing and producing Brazilian phenom, Badi Assad's number one selling Verve/PolyGram release entitled, Chameleon. The album climbed to #1 in Europe, also topping JAZZIZ magazine's Readers Poll: "Best Brazilian Albums of the Year." Highlight performances with Assad included Lilith Fair and Farm Aid 2000.

In 2003, the track “Waves” from Chameleon was prominently featured in the Michael and Kirk Douglas film, It Runs In The Family and on the movie's soundtrack. Jeff's 2009, eleven song world-fusion solo debut, Equilibrium is available on the artist's own, Hi-Tone Eleven Records via iTunes and all other choice outlets.

2020 turned out to be a prolific year, with the release of the new instrumental singles, "Slow Burn" and "In the Flesh" at this location.