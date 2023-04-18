THY CATAFALQUE – “A Csend Hegyei” Official Music Video Streaming

April 18, 2023, 46 minutes ago

news heavy metal thy catafalque

THY CATAFALQUE – “A Csend Hegyei” Official Music Video Streaming

Hungarian avant-garde metal act Thy Catafalque has shared a new single and video for “A Csend Hegyei” – taken from their upcoming album Alföld, out June 16 via Season Of Mist. 

Meaning “The Earth,” Alföld is grounded in the project’s heavy beginnings. While the record takes a cue from Thy Catafalque’s early days, mastermind Tamás Kátai’s modern progressive instincts shine through, elevating the record beyond the realm of metal as-you-know-it and once again creating a cutting-edge sound that’s far ahead of its time.

“Néma Vermek” video:

Thy Catafalque live:

April
28 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic

May
11 – Budapest, Hungary – Park 



Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews