THY CATAFALQUE – “A Csend Hegyei” Official Music Video Streaming

Hungarian avant-garde metal act Thy Catafalque has shared a new single and video for “A Csend Hegyei” – taken from their upcoming album Alföld, out June 16 via Season Of Mist.

Meaning “The Earth,” Alföld is grounded in the project’s heavy beginnings. While the record takes a cue from Thy Catafalque’s early days, mastermind Tamás Kátai’s modern progressive instincts shine through, elevating the record beyond the realm of metal as-you-know-it and once again creating a cutting-edge sound that’s far ahead of its time.

“Néma Vermek” video:

Thy Catafalque live:

April

28 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic

May

11 – Budapest, Hungary – Park