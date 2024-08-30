THY WILL BE DONE – New Single “Echoes And Narcissists” Streaming

After the release of three new singles and much anticipation, Thy Will Be Done have unleashed another ferocious new track and music video, "Echoes & Narcissists" as well as the announcement of a new full-length album entitled, Pillar Of Fire, slated for a September 13 release date via the band’s own Eye.On Lion Recordings with KMG Distribution handling the world-wide distribution. It’s the band’s first studio-release in twelve years, and they recently released their entire back catalog on streaming platforms for the first time ever; all newly remastered by George Richter at Edestus Audio.

The music video for the new track, "Echoes & Narcissists" was once again directed by the visionary Chariot of Black Moth (Steve Von Till, Napalm Death) who worked with the band on their previous video and features live footage of the band, shot by Andrew Gargano and Nichol Coggins of 52Chill Productions. It’s a stunning fusion of Soviet montage theory and the mind-bending Kuleshov Effect, delivering an unforgettable journey that’s anything but ordinary.

“This song is coming from a perspective where one may see the rise in narcissism, vanity, and seemingly waining work ethic in contemporary society being largely attributed to the influence of social media and AI technologies”, says vocalist and lyricist J.Costa.

“Platforms designed to amplify individual visibility often encourage self-promotion and validation-seeking behavior.; an environment that can foster a culture of constant comparison and self-admiration, where personal ‘worth’ is frequently measured by likes and followers.”

As for the song title, J.Costa says,

“It’s a nod to the myth of Echo and Narcissus. A story that [allegorically] still has relevance today. Social media algorithms tend to create echo chambers by reinforcing users' existing beliefs and preferences, limiting one’s exposure to diverse perspectives and reinforcing self-centered viewpoints. Together, these dynamics could be contributing to a more narcissistic culture and hinder constructive dialogue. It may require a critical examination of how technology shapes one’s own social interactions.”

Thy Will Be Done is set to be one of the artists performing at the 10th Annual RPM Fest in Massachusetts along with Misery Index, Prong, Jasta, Bongzilla, and others on Saturday, August 31, in Montague, MA.