TIAMAT – Transcending Records To Reissue Wildhoney, A Deeper Kind Of Slumber Albums On Limited Vinyl

Transcending Records will issue exclusive North American vinyl pressings of Wildhoney and A Deeper Kind Of Slumber from Stockholm, Sweden metal icons Tiamat.

Initially released via Century Media Records in 1994, Wildhoney is Tiamat's fourth studio album. Produced by Waldemar Sorychta, the record marked a strong shift in the style from the band's early death/doom roots incorporating more progressive rock and psychedelic influences and themes centered on the occult, nature, and LSD.

Transcending's limited vinyl edition of Tiamat's Wildhoney will be released on March 12, 2021 and comes available in three color variants: orange with yellow/black splatter (200), orange/yellow marble (200), and standard black (100) on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl in a gatefold sleeve with pull-out poster insert. Preorder Wildhoney here.

Tiamat's fifth full-length, A Deeper Kind Of Slumber, was initially released in 1997 by Century Media Records. Featuring background vocals by Birgit Zacher (Moonspell, Angel Dust, Sentenced) and experimentation with a variety of influences, the album marked the group's first complete withdrawal from both death metal and conventional heavy metal, following Wildhoney. It was also the first release after their relocation to Germany and was written almost entirely by founder/lead songwriter Johan Edlund. Much of the music contained within reflected on Edlund's personal relationship with drugs, creative differences within the band as well as an interpersonal relationship.

Transcending's limited vinyl edition of A Deeper Kind Of Slumber will be released on March 12, 2021 and also come available in three color variants: orange with red/black splatter (200), white/red color-in-color (200), and 100 standard black (100) all on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl in a gatefold sleeve with insert. The record will also be released in cassette format limited to 100 copies. Preorder A Deeper Kind Of Understanding here.