TIM BOWNESS Debuts Official Music Video For New Single "Glitter Fades"

Tim Bowness returns with his seventh solo album, Butterfly Mind, due for release on August 5. Produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed & mastered by Steven Wilson, this new album is his most eclectic release to date.

Today sees the launch of "Glitter Fades", the fourth track to be released from the album. Watch the video below.

With a lyric evoking the elegance and decadence of a group of artists from The Roaring Twenties, "Glitter Fades" is a surreal and cinematic contemporary Electro-Ballroom piece. Written and produced by Tim and Brian Hulse, the song features The Hushtones’ Martha Goddard on guest vocals and Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) on clarinet.

The atmospheric video by David K Jones (Plenty) beautifully taps into the nostalgic feel of the music.

Tim says, “This is one of those pieces where the lyric closely follows the evocative nature of the music. There’s a weird sense of ‘future nostalgia’ about Glitter Fades and the lyric revolves around the thoughts of a group of artists who once had the ears and eyes of the world, but now exist in a state of limbo unaware that both they and the culture they forged are long dead and forgotten. The party has well and truly ended. Stephen W Tayler’s swirling clarinet and Martha Goddard’s ghostly backing vocals ramp up The Gold Room from The Shining atmosphere!”

Tim’s seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic / Sony - features the rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside a spectacular guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van Der Graaf Generator), Martha Goddard (The Hushtones), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Mark Tranmer (The Montgolfier Brothers / GNAC), Saro Cosentino (Franco Battiato), Italian Jazz musician Nicola Alesini, US singer Devon Dunaway (Ganga), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a Limited 2CD Edition (incl. alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a Limited Edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have an exclusive green vinyl edition, and you can pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 1"

"Always The Stranger"

"It's Easier To Love"

"We Feel"

"Lost Player"

"Only A Fool"

"After The Stranger"

"Glitter Fades"

"About The Light That Hits The Forest Floor"

"Dark Nevada Dream"

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 2"

CD2

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 1"

"Always The Stranger" (Alternative Mix)

"It's Easier To Love" (Alternative Mix)

"We Feel" (Alternative Mix)

"Lost Player" (Alternative Mix)

"Only A Fool" (Alternative Mix)

"After The Stranger" (Alternative Mix) / Extended Version

"Glitter Fades" (Alternative Mix)

"About The Light That Hits The Forest Floor" (Alternative Mix)

"Dark Nevada Dream" (Alternative Mix)

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 2" (Alternative Mix)

"Clearing Houses"

"Always The Stranger - Raw"

"Lost Player - Primitive"

"Only A Fool" lyric video:

"Dark Nevada Dream" video:

"Always The Stranger" lyric video: