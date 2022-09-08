TIM BOWNESS Releases "We Feel" Single And Music Video

Released in August, Butterfly Mind has been Tim Bowness’s most successful album in terms of chart positions and reviews. To celebrate, an official video has been created for "We Feel", a fan favourite taken from the release. Watch below:

Tim’s seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic / Sony - features the rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside a spectacular guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van Der Graaf Generator), Martha Goddard (The Hushtones), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Mark Tranmer (The Montgolfier Brothers / GNAC), Saro Cosentino (Franco Battiato), Italian Jazz musician Nicola Alesini, US singer Devon Dunaway (Ganga), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Butterfly Mind is available as a Limited 2CD Edition (incl. alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a Limited Edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have an exclusive green vinyl edition, and you can order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 1"

"Always The Stranger"

"It's Easier To Love"

"We Feel"

"Lost Player"

"Only A Fool"

"After The Stranger"

"Glitter Fades"

"About The Light That Hits The Forest Floor"

"Dark Nevada Dream"

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 2"

CD2

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 1"

"Always The Stranger" (Alternative Mix)

"It's Easier To Love" (Alternative Mix)

"We Feel" (Alternative Mix)

"Lost Player" (Alternative Mix)

"Only A Fool" (Alternative Mix)

"After The Stranger" (Alternative Mix) / Extended Version

"Glitter Fades" (Alternative Mix)

"About The Light That Hits The Forest Floor" (Alternative Mix)

"Dark Nevada Dream" (Alternative Mix)

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 2" (Alternative Mix)

"Clearing Houses"

"Always The Stranger - Raw"

"Lost Player - Primitive"

"Glitter Fades" video:

"Only A Fool" lyric video:

"Dark Nevada Dream" video:

"Always The Stranger" lyric video: