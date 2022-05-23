TIMECHILD Cover QUEEN's "Son And Daughter"

At the end of 2021, Danish heavy rock band Timehild released their debut album, And Yet It Moves. Now the band is back with their new single and video "Son & Daughter", where they have dug deep into their inspirations of the past and have reinterpreted this underrated and slightly atypical treasure from Queen's first album from 1973.

It is a song that fits perfectly with Timechild's sound universe with a powerful and soaring lead vocal and characteristic twin guitars and vocal harmonies. With this new song in their repertoire, the band is ready for this summer's concerts!

"Son And Daughter" is out now as a digital single and also an official video, which can be seen below.

Timechild is:

Anders Folden Brink - lead vocals, rhythm & lead guitar

Birk - lead & rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Martin Haumann - drums

Daniel Bach - bass, backing vocals

(Band photo: Jakob Muxoll Photography)