TOBY KNAPP Announces Retirement From Music Industry - "The Heavy Metal And Highly Toxic 'Shred Guitar' Scene Is Just An Oversaturated Mess"
September 16, 2024, 27 minutes ago
Guitarist Toby Knapp recently announced he'd played his final show, but Knapp has taken that a step further by ceasing all musical operations.
Knapp states: "It is with a not so heavy heart that I announce the disbanding of Onward, Waxen and my self titled solo project. I have noticed more and more in recent years that these things feel more like a task than a joyous pursuit."
The guitarist continues: "The music business model has changed and decades ago, at my peak, fans bought magazines, read articles and went to record shops. For a band to get on the map - they worked hard and earned a recording contract, we had gate keepers. Nowadays, everybody is everything with the putrid narcissism of social media and the many new avenues of self promotion. I just can't get on board with it."
"I think the heavy metal and highly toxic 'shred guitar' scene is just an oversaturated mess. I spent the last decade recording albums, a combination of CDs, LPs, EPs and collaborations that surpass 20 releases. There really isn't anything more to say musically. I also don't want to be an old man on a stage and at that final gig, I was starting to feel that way."
"It was a cool ride though, I lived a lot of my dreams but now it's Onward to other things! Thanks to those fans who supported my tunes all these years."
"Thank You! Toby"