TOBY KNAPP Announces Retirement From Music Industry - "The Heavy Metal And Highly Toxic 'Shred Guitar' Scene Is Just An Oversaturated Mess"

Guitarist Toby Knapp recently announced he'd played his final show, but Knapp has taken that a step further by ceasing all musical operations.

Knapp states: "It is with a not so heavy heart that I announce the disbanding of Onward, Waxen and my self titled solo project. I have noticed more and more in recent years that these things feel more like a task than a joyous pursuit."

The guitarist continues: "The music business model has changed and decades ago, at my peak, fans bought magazines, read articles and went to record shops. For a band to get on the map - they worked hard and earned a recording contract, we had gate keepers. Nowadays, everybody is everything with the putrid narcissism of social media and the many new avenues of self promotion. I just can't get on board with it."

"I think the heavy metal and highly toxic 'shred guitar' scene is just an oversaturated mess. I spent the last decade recording albums, a combination of CDs, LPs, EPs and collaborations that surpass 20 releases. There really isn't anything more to say musically. I also don't want to be an old man on a stage and at that final gig, I was starting to feel that way."

"It was a cool ride though, I lived a lot of my dreams but now it's Onward to other things! Thanks to those fans who supported my tunes all these years."

"Thank You! Toby"