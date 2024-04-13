Today In Metal History 🤘 April 13th, 2024 🤘THIN LIZZY, W.A.S.P., FEMME FATALE, BILLY SQUIER, VARGA

April 13, 2024, 49 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bill D'Angelo (FEMME FATALE): April 13th, 1963 - November 21st, 2005 (aged 43)

R.I.P. Ralph “Riff" West, Jr. (MOLLY HATCHET, FOGHAT): April 13th, 1950 - November 19th, 2014 (aged 64)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th  
Marc Ford (BLACK CROWES) – April 13th, 1966

Happy 71st  
Randy Piper (W.A.S.P.) - April 13th, 1953

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th  
THIN LIZZY's Black Rose: A Rock Legend - April 13th, 1979

Happy 43rd  
BILLY SQUIER's Don't Say No - April 13th, 1981


Happy 33rd
U.D.O.’s Timebomb - April 13th, 1991 

Happy 28th
VARGA’s Oxygen - April 13th, 1996

Happy 25th  
BURN THE PRIEST’s Burn The Priest – April 13th, 1999

Happy 17th  
DUBLIN DEATH PATROL's DDP 4 Life - April 13, 2007

Happy 13th  
NORTHER’s Circle Regenerated – April 13th, 2011

Happy 6th
BEHEMOTH's Messe Noire - April 13th, 2018
BONFIRE's Temple of Lies - April 13th, 2018
BREAKING BENJAMIN's Ember - April 13th, 2018
CARPATHIAN FOREST's Likeim - April 13th, 2018
CREMATORY's Oblivion - April 13th, 2018


DEREK SMALLS' Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) - April 13th, 2018
EMERALD SUN's Under the Curse of Silence - April 13th, 2018
MOTOR MILITIA's World in Flames - April 13th, 2018
NEKROGOBLIKON's Welcome to Bonkers - April 13th, 2018
ROTTEN SOUND's Suffer to Abuse - April 13th, 2018

 



