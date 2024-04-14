Today In Metal History 🤘 April 14th, 2024 🤘 RITCHIE BLACKMORE, TYPE O NEGATIVE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, VAN HALEN, THUNDER
April 14, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (aged 48)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945
Happy 64th
Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960
Happy 60th
VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 59th
Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965
Happy 52nd
Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972
Happy 49th
Øystein G. Brun (BORKNAGAR) - April 14th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980
JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980
WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980
Happy 42nd
VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982
Happy 38th
JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986
Happy 22nd
ZZ TOP’s Greatest Hits - April 14th, 1992
CREAM’s BBC Sessions - April 14th, 2003
Happy 16th
RUSH’s Snakes & Arrows Live - April 14, 2008
MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14th, 2008
Happy 15th
AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009
BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009
KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - 2009
Happy 12th
BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – 2012
Happy 10th
GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 14th, 2014
IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014
TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014
Happy 7th
BLOOD FEAST's The Future State of Wicked - April 14th, 2017
CORRODED's Defcon Zero - April 14th, 2017
THE DEAD RABBITTS' This Emptiness - April 14th, 2017
DIMMU BORGIR's Forces of the Northern Night (live album) - April 14th, 2017
ENTERPRISE EARTH's Embodiment - April 14th, 2017
INFERNAL MAJESTY's No God - April 14th, 2017
NECROWRETCH's Satanic Slavery - April 14th, 2017
NOVEMBERS DOOM's Hamartia - April 14th, 2017
ORANSSI PAZUZU's Kevät/Värimyrsky (EP) - April 14th, 2017
RICHIE KOTZEN's Salting Earth - April 14th, 2017
Happy 1st
ATREYU’s The Hope Of A Spark - April 14th, 2023
DØDHEIMSGARD’s Black Medium Current - April 14th, 2023
HOLY MOSES’s Invisible Queen - April 14th, 2023
INFECTED RAIN’s The Devil's Dozen - April 14th, 2023
JESUS PIECE’s ...So Unknown - April 14th, 2023
L.A. GUNS’s Black Diamonds - April 14th, 2023
MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL’s Hunt The Flame - April 14th, 2023
METALLICA’s 72 Seasons - April 14th, 2023
MIKE TRAMP’s Songs Of White Lion - April 14th, 2023
OVERKILL’s Scorched - April 14th, 2023