Today In Metal History 🤘 April 14th, 2024 🤘 RITCHIE BLACKMORE, TYPE O NEGATIVE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, VAN HALEN, THUNDER

April 14, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (aged 48)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th  
Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945

Happy 64th  
Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960

Happy 60th  
VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 59th  
Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965

Happy 52nd  
Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972

Happy 49th
Øystein G. Brun (BORKNAGAR) - April 14th, 1975


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th 
IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980



JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980



WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980

Happy 42nd  
VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982

Happy 38th  
JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986

Happy 22nd
ZZ TOP’s Greatest Hits - April 14th, 1992

CREAM’s BBC Sessions - April 14th, 2003

Happy 16th  
RUSH’s Snakes & Arrows Live - April 14, 2008
MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14th, 2008

Happy 15th  
AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009
BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009
KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - 2009

Happy 12th  
BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – 2012

Happy 10th  
GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 14th, 2014

IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014
TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014

Happy 7th
BLOOD FEAST's The Future State of Wicked - April 14th, 2017
CORRODED's Defcon Zero - April 14th, 2017
THE DEAD RABBITTS' This Emptiness - April 14th, 2017
DIMMU BORGIR's Forces of the Northern Night (live album) - April 14th, 2017
ENTERPRISE EARTH's Embodiment - April 14th, 2017
INFERNAL MAJESTY's No God - April 14th, 2017
NECROWRETCH's Satanic Slavery - April 14th, 2017
NOVEMBERS DOOM's Hamartia - April 14th, 2017
ORANSSI PAZUZU's Kevät/Värimyrsky (EP) - April 14th, 2017
RICHIE KOTZEN's Salting Earth - April 14th, 2017


Happy 1st
ATREYU’s The Hope Of A Spark - April 14th, 2023
DØDHEIMSGARD’s Black Medium Current - April 14th, 2023
HOLY MOSES’s Invisible Queen - April 14th, 2023
INFECTED RAIN’s The Devil's Dozen - April 14th, 2023 
JESUS PIECE’s ...So Unknown - April 14th, 2023
L.A. GUNS’s Black Diamonds - April 14th, 2023
MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL’s Hunt The Flame - April 14th, 2023
METALLICA’s 72 Seasons - April 14th, 2023
MIKE TRAMP’s Songs Of White Lion - April 14th, 2023
OVERKILL’s Scorched - April 14th, 2023



