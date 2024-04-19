Today In Metal History 🤘 April 19th, 2024 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, PAMELA MOORE, SLAYER, WINGER, BOB ROCK, QUEENSRŸCHE

April 19, 2024

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 - April 19th, 1997 (aged 39)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st 
Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953

Happy 70th  
Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954

Happy 68th  
Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956

Happy 67th 
Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957



Happy 67th Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th, 1957

Happy 54th  
Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th
HEART’s Magazine - April 19th, 1977

Happy 18th  
MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006

Happy 17th  
DARK TRANQUILLITY's Fiction - April 19th, 2007

Happy 15th  
MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009

Happy 13th  
LEAVES’ EYES Melusine – April 19th, 2011
PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives – April 19th, 2011
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011

Happy 11th  
AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013

BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013
GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013
HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013
MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013
STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – 2013

Happy 6th  
CANCER BATS’ The Spark That Moves - 2018

Happy 5th
AFTER THE BURIAL's Evergreen - April 19th, 2019
ALLEGAEON's Apoptosis - April 19th, 2019

ALPHA WOLF's Fault - April 19th, 2019
GRAND MAGUS' Wolf God - April 19th, 2019
JORDAN RUDESS' Wired for Madness - April 19th, 2019
PER WIBERG's Head Without Eye - April 19th, 2019



