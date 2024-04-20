Today In Metal History 🤘 April 20th, 2024 🤘 DREAM THEATER, AEROSMITH, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991 (aged 44)





R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALINE MOB) - April 20th, 1967





Happy 76th

Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948

Happy 50th

Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 50th

ROBIN TROWER’s Bridge Of Sighs - April 20, 1974

Happy 43rd

GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981

Happy 31st

AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993







Happy 25th

ALICE COOPER’s The Life And Crimes Of Alice Cooper (April 20th, 1999)





Happy 20th

ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004

FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004

W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 20th, 2004





Happy 17th

ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007

FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007

VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007

Happy 15th

LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009

EARTH CRISIS' To The Death - April 20th, 2009

HACRIDE's Lazarus - April 20th, 2009

Happy 14th

RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010

Happy 12th

MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012

ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012

RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012

SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012

UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012

THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – April 20th, 2012

Happy 9th

SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015

DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – April 20th, 2015

Happy 6th

A PERFECT CIRCLE's Eat the Elephant - April 20th, 2018

BLACK STONE CHERRY's Family Tree - April 20th, 2018

BULLET's Dust to Gold - April 20th, 2018

FROM ASHES TO NEW 's The Future - April 20th, 2018

GUS G.'s Fearless - April 20th, 2018

JAMES CHRISTIAN's Craving - April 20th, 2018

MELVINS' Pinkus Abortion Technician - April 20th, 2018

ROSS THE BOSS' By Blood Sworn - April 20th, 2018

SLEEP's The Sciences - April 20th, 2018

STRYPER's God Damn Evil - April 20th, 2018

TEMPERANCE's Of Jupiter and Moons - April 20th, 2018

TESSERACT's Sonder - April 20th, 2018





Happy 3rd

BONGZILLA's Weedsconsin - April 20, 2021