Today In Metal History 🤘 April 24th, 2024 - ARMORED SAINT, NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH, KINGDOM COME,DIMMU BORGIR
April 24, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954
Happy 61st
William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963 (Photo credit above: James Garvin)
Happy 55th Birthday
James Shannon Larkin (GODSMACK, UGLY KID JOE, WRATHCHILD AMERICA, SOULS AT ZERO) - April, 24th 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
CHEAP TRICK’s Heaven Tonight - April 24th, 1978
Happy 35th
BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989
AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989
Happy 33rd
MORGOTH’s Cursed - April 24th, 1991
Happy 23rd
L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - April 24th, 2001
Happy 17th Birthday
DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007
Happy 15th Birthday
GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday
EARTHEN GRAVE - Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012
PRONG - Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
STORM CORROSION - Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
VESPERIAN SORROW - Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012
VORKREIST - Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012
WAR OF AGES - Return To Life - April 24th, 2012
Happy 11th Birthday
ATROCITY - Okkult - April 24th, 2013
DREAMTALE - World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013
NIGHTRAGE - The Puritan - April 24th, 2013
UNLEASHED - Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013
Happy 4th
AXEL RUDI PELL - Sign of the Times - April 24th, 2020
CIRITH UNGOL - Forever Black - April 24th, 2020
ELDER - Omens - April 24th, 2020
KATATONIA - City Burials - April 24th, 2020
MANTRIC - False Negative - April 24th, 2020
TRICK OR TREAT - The Legend of the XII Saints - April 24th, 2020
TRIVIUM - What the Dead Men Say - April 24th, 2020
ULCERATE - Stare into Death and Be Still - April 24th, 2020
WARBRINGER - Weapons of Tomorrow - April 24th, 2020