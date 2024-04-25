Today In Metal History 🤘 April 25th, 2024 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, EXODUS, DIAMOND HEAD, MARILLION, BLUE MURDER
April 25, 2024, 19 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002 (aged 41)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960
Happy 51st
Nicholas Barker - April 25, 1973
Happy 66th
Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958
Happy 69th
David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
THE MOODY BLUES’ On The Threshold Of A Dream - April 25th, 1969
Happy 49th
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Stampede - April 25, 1975
Happy 44th
BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980
Geezer Butler spoke to BraveWords about Ronnie James Dio replacing Ozzy: “I think we all needed new blood in the band, and some enthusiasm. Everybody in the band was thinking we were getting to the end, because we’d been going on for ten years. We just needed something different in our lives. I was thinking of just quitting at one point. The band just wasn’t the same band as when we started out. So it was either we split up or have some new life come into it - and that’s what Ronnie brought. But the manager at the time, Don Arden, he really didn’t want Ronnie in the band. He didn’t think he was a suitable frontman after Ozzy, so we had to battle with Don Arden, to insist that Ronnie was the right guy to replace Ozzy. We realized that that was the way to go, we didn’t really care what anybody else thought. We just wanted to go ahead and get songs written.”
Happy 41st
KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983
Happy 39th
EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985
Happy 35th
BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989
Happy 24th
VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000
Happy 19th
NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005
Happy 18th
RUSH’s Gold - April 25th, 2006
Happy 16th
DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday
BLOODBATH's Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER's The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED's Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET's Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL's Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF's Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday
ARKONA's Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW's The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
HELSTAR 's This Wicked Nest - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA's In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014
Happy 7th
DARKENED's The Canticle of Shadows - April 25th, 2016
TIGERTAILZ's Blast - April 25th, 2016