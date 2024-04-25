Today In Metal History 🤘 April 25th, 2024 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, EXODUS, DIAMOND HEAD, MARILLION, BLUE MURDER

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002 (aged 41)









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960





Happy 51st

Nicholas Barker - April 25, 1973

Happy 66th

Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958





Happy 69th

David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 55th

THE MOODY BLUES’ On The Threshold Of A Dream - April 25th, 1969





Happy 49th

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Stampede - April 25, 1975





Happy 44th

BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980



Geezer Butler spoke to BraveWords about Ronnie James Dio replacing Ozzy: “I think we all needed new blood in the band, and some enthusiasm. Everybody in the band was thinking we were getting to the end, because we’d been going on for ten years. We just needed something different in our lives. I was thinking of just quitting at one point. The band just wasn’t the same band as when we started out. So it was either we split up or have some new life come into it - and that’s what Ronnie brought. But the manager at the time, Don Arden, he really didn’t want Ronnie in the band. He didn’t think he was a suitable frontman after Ozzy, so we had to battle with Don Arden, to insist that Ronnie was the right guy to replace Ozzy. We realized that that was the way to go, we didn’t really care what anybody else thought. We just wanted to go ahead and get songs written.”

Happy 41st

KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983





Happy 39th

EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985



Happy 35th

BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989



Happy 24th

VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000





Happy 19th

NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 18th

RUSH’s Gold - April 25th, 2006

Happy 16th

DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008





Happy 13th Birthday

BLOODBATH's Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011

GALLHAMMER's The End - April 25th, 2011

SKINDRED's Union Black - April 25th, 2011

NEGURA BUNGET's Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011

YGGDRASIL's Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011

WOLF's Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday

ARKONA's Yav - April 25th, 2014

DEVIL YOU KNOW's The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014

HELSTAR 's This Wicked Nest - April 25th, 2014

MEKONG DELTA's In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014



Happy 7th

DARKENED's The Canticle of Shadows - April 25th, 2016

TIGERTAILZ's Blast - April 25th, 2016