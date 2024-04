Today In Metal History 🤘 April 3rd, 2024 🤘 SEBASTIAN BACH, SAVATAGE, AYREON, SAXON, BLACK SABBATH, TESTAMENT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Christopher Michael Oliva (SAVATAGE) - April 3rd, 1963 - October 17th, 1993 (aged 30)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th

Sebastian "Bach" Philip Bierk (SKID ROW) - April 3rd, 1968 (photo credit: James Garvin)





Happy 64th

Arjen Anthony Lucassen (AYREON, STAR ONE) - April 3rd, 1960 (photo credit: Lori Linstruth)







Happy 57th

Sean Peck (CAGE, DEATH DEALER, THE THREE TREMORS) - April 3rd, 1967

Happy 44th

Jason Suecof (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, CAPHARNAUM) - April 3rd, 1980

Anders Hammer (NIGHTRAGE) - April 3rd, 1980



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 47th

SUPERTRAMP’s Even In The Quietest Moments - April 3rd, 1977





Happy 44th

SAXON’s Wheels Of Steel – April 3rd, 1980





Happy 17th

BLACK SABBATH’s Black Sabbath: The Dio Years - April 3rd, 2007

OMNIUM GATHERUM's Stuck Here On Snakes Way - April 3rd, 2007

SHADOWS FALL's Threads Of Life - April 3rd, 2007

STATIC-X' Cannibal - April 3rd, 2007

TROUBLE's Simple Mind Condition - April 3rd, 2007

VIRGIN BLACK's Requiem - Mezzo Forte - April 3rd, 2007

VITAL REMAINS' Icons Of Evil - April 3rd, 2007

CHEVELLE’s Vena Sera – April 3rd, 2007

Happy 12th

HIGH ON FIRE’s De Vermis Mysteriis – April 3rd, 2012





Happy 11th

DIR EN GREY’s The Unraveling – April 3rd, 2013

Happy 9th

HALESTORM’s Into The Wild Life - April 3rd, 2015

Happy 4th

AD INFINITUM - Chapter I: Monarchy - April 3rd, 2020

AUGUST BURNS RED - Guardians - April 3rd, 2020

BLAZE BAYLEY - Live in Czech - April 3rd, 2020

BONFIRE - Fistful of Fire - April 3rd, 2020

CONCEPTION - State of Deception - April 3rd, 2020

DYNAZTY - The Dark Delight - April 3rd, 2020

RED - Declaration - April 3rd, 2020

TESTAMENT - Titans of Creation - April 3rd, 2020

WVRM - Colony Collapse - April 3rd, 2020