Today In Metal History 🤘 April 5th, 2024 🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, COZY POWELL, KISS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, BLIND GUARDIAN

R.I.P. Kurt Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994 (aged 27)

Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his home in Seattle, however his body wasn't discovered until April 8th, by an electrician who had arrived to install a security system A suicide note was found that said, "I haven't felt the excitement of listening to as well as creating music, along with really writing . . . for too many years now."





R.I.P. drummer Colin Flooks (aka Cozy Powell) (BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, THE JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 – April 5th, 1998 (aged 50)





R.I.P. singer Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002 (aged 34)





R.I.P. guitarist Mark Leslie Norton (aka Mark St. John) (KISS) - February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007 (aged 51)





R.I.P. PAUL O’NEILL (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) – February 23rd 1956 – April 5th, 2019 (aged 61)





R.I.P. Dave Holland (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) – April 5th, 1948 - January 16th, 2018 (aged 69)



Happy 58th

Mike McCready (PEARL JAM) – April 5th, 1966

Happy 56th

Tommy Heart (FAIR WARNING, SOUL DOCTOR) – April 5th, 1968



Happy 48th

Marko Matias Tervonen (THE CROWN) – April 5th, 1976



Happy 45th

JOURNEY’s Evolution - April 5th, 1979



Happy 29th

BLIND GUARDIAN’s Imaginations From The Other Side - April 4th, 1995



Happy 18th

IHSAHN's The Adversary - April 5th, 2006





Happy 17th

MONSTROSITY's Spiritual Apocalypse - April 5th, 2007

Happy 13th

GLEN DROVER’s Metalusion – April 5th, 2011

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Reckless And Relentless – April 5th, 2011

Happy 11th

DEATHCHAIN’s Ritual Death Metal – April 5th, 2013

THE STORYTELLER’s Dark Legacy – April 5th, 2013

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum III – April 5th, 2013

VOLBEAT’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies – April 5th, 2013

Happy 5th

BRANT BJORK's Jacoozi - April 5th, 2019

CIRITH GORGOR's Sovereign - April 5th, 2019

ELUVEITIE's Ategnatos - April 5th, 2019

ENTERPRISE EARTH's Luciferous - April 5th, 2019

EXUMER's Hostile Defiance - April 5th, 2019

NECRODEATH's Defragments of Insanity - April 5th, 2019

PERIPHERY's Periphery IV: Hail Stan - April 5th, 2019

SWORN ENEMY's Gamechanger - April 5th, 2019