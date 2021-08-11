Today In Metal History 🤘 August 11th, 2021🤘 WARRANT, THE GUESS WHO, BELPHEGOR, VENOM INC.

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Jani Lane (WARRANT): February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011

On August 11, 2011, Lane was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning at a Comfort Inn hotel in Woodland Hills, California at the age of 47.

R.I.P. Erik Keith Brann (born Rick Davis; IRON BUTTERFLY): August 11th, 1950 – July 25th, 2003

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 78th

Jim Kale (THE GUESS WHO) – August 11th, 1943



Happy 49th

KRISIUN guitarist Moyses Kolesne – August 11th, 1972

Heavy Releases

Happy 12th

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s The Great Stone War – August 11th, 2009

Happy 7th

BELPHEGOR’s Conjuring The Dead – August 11th, 2014



Happy 4th

ALL OUT WAR’s Give Us Extinction - August 11th, 2017

CORMORANT’s Diaspora - August 11th, 2017

HINDER’s The Reign - August 11th, 2017

INCANTATION’s Profane Nexus - August 11th, 2017

MOTOGRATER’s Desolation - August 11th, 2017

NECROPHOBIC’s Pesta (EP) - August 11th, 2017

VENOM INC.’s Avé - August 11th, 2017

