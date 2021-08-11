Today In Metal History 🤘 August 11th, 2021🤘 WARRANT, THE GUESS WHO, BELPHEGOR, VENOM INC.
August 11, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Jani Lane (WARRANT): February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011
On August 11, 2011, Lane was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning at a Comfort Inn hotel in Woodland Hills, California at the age of 47.
R.I.P. Erik Keith Brann (born Rick Davis; IRON BUTTERFLY): August 11th, 1950 – July 25th, 2003
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 78th
Jim Kale (THE GUESS WHO) – August 11th, 1943
Happy 49th
KRISIUN guitarist Moyses Kolesne – August 11th, 1972
Heavy Releases
Happy 12th
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s The Great Stone War – August 11th, 2009
Happy 7th
BELPHEGOR’s Conjuring The Dead – August 11th, 2014
Happy 4th
ALL OUT WAR’s Give Us Extinction - August 11th, 2017
CORMORANT’s Diaspora - August 11th, 2017
HINDER’s The Reign - August 11th, 2017
INCANTATION’s Profane Nexus - August 11th, 2017
MOTOGRATER’s Desolation - August 11th, 2017
NECROPHOBIC’s Pesta (EP) - August 11th, 2017
VENOM INC.’s Avé - August 11th, 2017