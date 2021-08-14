Today In Metal History 🤘 August 14th, 2021🤘 THE WHO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MOTÖRHEAD, KAMELOT
August 14, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013
Allen Glover Lanier played on every album from 1972’s Blue Öyster Cult until 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 61st
Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960
Happy 58th
ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 51st
HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970
HAWKWIND released their self-titled debut, Hawkwind, 51 years ago today. Lemmy Kilmister would join the band exactly one year later.
Happy 50th
THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971
Happy 29th
MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992
Happy 26th
KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995
Happy 9th
STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012
FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012
IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012
MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012
THE FACELESS’ Autotheism - August 14th, 2012
FEN’s Of Losing Interest - August 14th, 2012
SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me - August 14th, 2012
Happy 6th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015
SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015
Happy 1st
HALESTORM’s Reimagined (EP) - August 14th, 2020
INGESTED’s Where Only Gods May Tread - August 14th, 2020
KAMELOT’s I Am the Empire – Live From The 013 - August 14th, 2020
PRIMITIVE MAN’s Immersion - August 14th, 2020