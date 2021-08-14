Today In Metal History 🤘 August 14th, 2021🤘 THE WHO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MOTÖRHEAD, KAMELOT

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Allen Glover Lanier played on every album from 1972’s Blue Öyster Cult until 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960

Happy 58th

ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 51st

HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970

HAWKWIND released their self-titled debut, Hawkwind, 51 years ago today. Lemmy Kilmister would join the band exactly one year later.

Happy 50th

THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971



Happy 29th

MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992



Happy 26th

KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995

Happy 9th

STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012

FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012

IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012

MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012

THE FACELESS’ Autotheism - August 14th, 2012

FEN’s Of Losing Interest - August 14th, 2012

SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me - August 14th, 2012

Happy 6th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015

SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015

Happy 1st

HALESTORM’s Reimagined (EP) - August 14th, 2020

INGESTED’s Where Only Gods May Tread - August 14th, 2020

KAMELOT’s I Am the Empire – Live From The 013 - August 14th, 2020



PRIMITIVE MAN’s Immersion - August 14th, 2020