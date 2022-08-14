Today In Metal History 🤘 August 14th, 2022🤘PETE WAY, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KAMELOT

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020



📸 Joe Kleon: Andyman's Treehouse in Columbus, Ohio on December 19th, 2002

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Allen Glover Lanier played on every album from 1972’s Blue Öyster Cult until 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960

Happy 59th

ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970

HAWKWIND released their self-titled debut, Hawkwind, 51 years ago today. Lemmy Kilmister would join the band exactly one year later.

Happy 51st

THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971



Happy 30th

MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992



Happy 27th

KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995

Happy10th

STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012

FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012

IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012

MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012

THE FACELESS’ Autotheism - August 14th, 2012

FEN’s Of Losing Interest - August 14th, 2012

SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me - August 14th, 2012

Happy 7th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015

SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015

Happy 2nd

HALESTORM’s Reimagined (EP) - August 14th, 2020

INGESTED’s Where Only Gods May Tread - August 14th, 2020

KAMELOT’s I Am the Empire – Live From The 013 - August 14th, 2020



PRIMITIVE MAN’s Immersion - August 14th, 2020