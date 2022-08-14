Today In Metal History 🤘 August 14th, 2022🤘PETE WAY, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KAMELOT
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020
📸 Joe Kleon: Andyman's Treehouse in Columbus, Ohio on December 19th, 2002
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013
Allen Glover Lanier played on every album from 1972’s Blue Öyster Cult until 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960
Happy 59th
ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970
HAWKWIND released their self-titled debut, Hawkwind, 51 years ago today. Lemmy Kilmister would join the band exactly one year later.
Happy 51st
THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971
Happy 30th
MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992
Happy 27th
KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995
Happy10th
STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012
FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012
IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012
MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012
THE FACELESS’ Autotheism - August 14th, 2012
FEN’s Of Losing Interest - August 14th, 2012
SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me - August 14th, 2012
Happy 7th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015
SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015
Happy 2nd
HALESTORM’s Reimagined (EP) - August 14th, 2020
INGESTED’s Where Only Gods May Tread - August 14th, 2020
KAMELOT’s I Am the Empire – Live From The 013 - August 14th, 2020
PRIMITIVE MAN’s Immersion - August 14th, 2020