Today In Metal History 🤘 August 14th, 2023🤘PETE WAY, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KAMELOT

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020 (aged 69)



📸 Joe Kleon: Andyman's Treehouse in Columbus, Ohio on December 19th, 2002

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013 (aged 67)

Allen Glover Lanier played on every album from 1972’s Blue Öyster Cult until 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 3rd

Stet Howland (W.A.S.P., METAL CHURCH) - August 14th, 1960

Happy 60th

ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970

HAWKWIND released their self-titled debut, Hawkwind, 51 years ago today. Lemmy Kilmister would join the band exactly one year later.

Happy 52nd

THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971



Happy 31st

MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992



Happy 28th

KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995

Happy 11th

STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012

FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012

IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012

MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012

THE FACELESS’ Autotheism - August 14th, 2012

FEN’s Of Losing Interest - August 14th, 2012

SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me - August 14th, 2012

Happy 8th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015

SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015

Happy 3rd

HALESTORM’s Reimagined - August 14th, 2020

INGESTED’s Where Only Gods May Tread - August 14th, 2020

KAMELOT’s I Am the Empire – Live From The 013 - August 14th, 2020



PRIMITIVE MAN’s Immersion - August 14th, 2020