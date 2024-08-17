Today In Metal History 🤘 August 17th, 2024🤘TARJA, GILBY CLARKE, W.A.S.P., CANNIBAL CORPSE
August 17, 2024, 42 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Thomas "Sib" Hashian (BOSTON drummer): August 17, 1949 – March 22, 2017 (aged 67)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
ERIC JOHNSON - August 17, 1954
Happy 62nd
GILBY CLARKE (GUNS N' ROSES): August 17th, 1962
Happy 59th
Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES) - August 17th, 1965
Happy 47th
TARJA (real name Tarja Soile Susanna Turunen-Cabuli; NIGHTWISH) August 17th, 1977
Happy 46th
Vibeke Stene (TRISTANIA) - August 17th, 1978
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 40th
W.A.S.P.'s W.A.S.P. - August 17th, 1984
Happy 34th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Eaten Back To Life – August 17th, 1990
Happy 31st
TYPE O NEGATIVE's Bloody Kisses - August 17th, 1993
Happy 14th Birthday
KNIGHTS OF THE ABYSS’ The Culling Of Wolves – August 17th, 2010
MISS MAY I’s Monument – August 17th, 2010
Happy 12th
ELUVEITIE’s The Early Years – August 17th, 2012
Happy 6th
ANNISOKAY - Arms - August 17th, 2018
BLACK TUSK - T.C.B.T. - August 17th, 2018
DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United - August 17th, 2018
THE ETERNAL - Waiting for the Endless Dawn - August 17th, 2018
MOONSPELL - Lisboa Under the Spell (live album) - August 17th, 2018
PARASITE INC. - Dead and Alive - August 17th, 2018
SID WILSON - Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic - August 17th, 2018