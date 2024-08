Today In Metal History 🤘 August 1st, 2024🤘 DEF LEPPARD, TOMMY BOLIN, WADE BLACK, CORONER, ELUVEITIE

HEAVY HISTORY



43 years ago today (August 1st 1981), MTV changes the way we consume music. These we’re the first ten videos played:

#1 - “Video Killed the Radio Star” by THE BUGGLES

#2 - “You Better Run” by PAT BENATAR

#3 - “She Won't Dance With Me” by ROD STEWART

#4 - “You Better You Bet” by THE WHO

#5 - “Little Suzi's On The Up” by PH. D

#6 - “We Don't Talk Anymore” by CLIFF RICHARD

#7 - “Brass In Pocket” by THE PRETENDERS

#8 - “Time Heals” by TODD RUNDGREN

#9 - "Take It On The Run" by REO SPEEDWAGON

#10 - "Rockin' The Paradise" by STYX

The first heavy metal video was “Iron Maiden” from IRON MAIDEN at #16









TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976 (aged 25)





R.I.P. Jerome John "Jerry" Garcia (GRATEFUL DEAD): August 1st, 1942 – August 9th, 1995 (aged 53)

R.I.P. Raymond "Boz" Burrell (BAD COMPANY, KING CRIMSON): August 1st, 1946 – September 21st, 2006 (aged 60)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Joseph Thomas "Joe" Elliott (DEF LEPPARD) - August 1st, 1959







Happy 57th

Wade Black (CHALICE OF SIN, LUCIAN BLAQUE, WAR OF THRONES, CRIMSON GLORY) - August 1st, 1967





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 41st

RAVEN’s All For One (August 1st, 1983)



Happy 36th

CORONER’s Punishment For Decadence - August 1st, 1988





Happy 18th

BODY COUNT's Murder 4 Hire - August 1st, 2006

Happy 10th

ALESTORM’s Sunset On The Golden Age – August 1st, 2014

ELUVEITIE’s Origins – August 1st, 2014