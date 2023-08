Today In Metal History 🤘 August 21st, 2023🤘 GLENN HUGHES, MOTÖRHEAD, KING DIAMOND, ANTHRAX, RAINBOW, GHOST

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Graham Mellor (aka Joe Strummer - THE CLASH): August 21st, 1952 – December 22nd, 2002 (aged 50)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

GLENN HUGHES (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, TRAPEZE) - August 21st, 1951





Happy 69th

Steve Smith (JOURNEY, TONY MACALPINE) - August 21st, 1954

Happy 55th

Dirk Bruinenberg (ELEGY) – August 21st, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

MOTÖRHEAD's Motörhead - August 21st, 1977

Happy 36th

METALLICA's Garage Days Re-Revisited - August 21st, 1987





Happy 34th

KING DIAMOND's Conspiracy - August 21st, 1989



JETHRO TULL’s Rock Island - August 21st, 1989

Happy 33rd

ALICE IN CHAINS' Facelift - August 21st, 1990

ANTHRAX' Persistence Of Time - August 21st, 1990



RATT's Detonator - August 21st, 1990

HOUSE OF LORDS’ Sahara - August 21st, 1990

JANE'S ADDICTION’S Ritual De Lo Habitual - August 21st, 1990





Happy 28th

RAINBOW’s Stranger in Us All - August 21st, 1995



Happy 27th

JAKE E. LEE’s A Fine Pink Mist - August 21st, 1996

Happy 22nd

MASTODON's Lifesblood - August 21, 2001

Happy 17th

MERCENARY's The Hours That Remain - August 21, 2006

Happy 16th

AS I LAY DYING's An Ocean Between Us - August 21st, 2007

BLUE CHEER's What Doesn't Kill You... - August 21st, 2007

ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ The Game Of Life - August 21st, 2007

I DECLARE WAR’s Amidst The Bloodshed - August 21st, 2007

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Plagues - August 21st, 2007

THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD’s Malice - August 21st, 2007

Happy 14th

U.D.O.'s Dominator - August 21st, 2009



VADER's Necropolis - August 21st, 2009

Happy 11th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Last Of A Dyin' Breed - August 21st, 2012

BLACK MOOR’s Lethal Waters - August 21st, 2012

Happy 10th

TURISAS’ Turisas2013 – August 21st, 2013

Happy 8th

ACT OF DEFIANCE’s Birth And The Burial – August 21st, 2015

BATTLECROSS’ Rise To Power – August 21st, 2015

BUTCHER BABIES’ Take It Like A Man – August 21st, 2015

DISTURBED’s Immortalized – August 21st, 2015

GHOST’s Meliora – August 21st, 2015



PRAYING MANTIS’ Legacy – August 21st, 2015

ROTTING CHRIST’s Lucifer Over Athens – August 21st, 2015

ROYAL HUNT’s Devil’s Dozen – August 21st, 2015

THE SWORD’s High Country – August 21st, 2015