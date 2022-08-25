Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2022🤘 ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (58)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949





Happy 71st

Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951





Happy 70th

Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952





Happy 60th

Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962



Happy 58th

Patrick Mulock (PHEAR) - August 25th, 1964







Happy 57th

Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 56th

Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 49th

Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 39th

David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976



Happy 40th

ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 35th

AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987

Happy 30th

WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992



Happy 25th

GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997



Happy 24th

ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998



Happy 16th

CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 14th

INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008

ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 13th

AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009

OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 12th

TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010

SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 8th

THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014

WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014



Happy 5th

AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017

BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017

DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017

ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017

THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017

KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock - August 25th, 2017

LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017

LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017

LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017

LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017

SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017