Today In Metal History 🤘 August 27th, 2022🤘 ALEX LIFESON, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, MONSTROSITY, OPETH, HAMMERFALL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990



Happy 77th

R.I.P. John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE): August 27th, 1944 - January 13, 2021 (aged 76)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

Alex Lifeson (born Aleksandar Živojinović); RUSH) - August 27th, 1953 (photo above by Allan Zilkowsky)





Happy 72nd

Neil Murray (BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE) - August 27th, 1950

Happy 66th

SEX PISTOLS' Glen Matlock - August 27th, 1956

Happy 47th

Björn Gelotte (IN FLAMES) - August 27th, 1975

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

AEROSMITH's Rock In A Hard Place - August 27th, 1982





Happy 31st

PEARL JAM's Ten - August 27th, 1991

BAD ENGLISH’s Backlash - August 27th, 1991

Happy 26th

MONSTROSITY’s Millennium - August 27th, 1996

The last album to feature George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher on vocals, as he went on to join the death metal band Cannibal Corpse.

Happy 21st

AFTER FOREVER’s Decipher - August 27th, 2001

Happy 17th

OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 27th, 2005



Happy 15th

BENEDICTION's Killing Music - August 27th, 2007

Happy 12th

LIV KRISTINE's Skintight - August 27th, 2010

Happy 10th

ENSIFERUM’s Unsung Heroes - August 27th, 2012

GRAVE’s Endless Procession Of Souls - August 27th, 2012

KATATONIA’s Dead End Kings - August 27th, 2012





Happy 9th

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Hail To The King - August 27th, 2013

DEVILDRIVER’s Winter Kills - August 27th, 2013

Happy 8th

HAMMERFALL’s (r)Evolution - August 27th, 2014

