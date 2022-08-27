Today In Metal History 🤘 August 27th, 2022🤘 ALEX LIFESON, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, MONSTROSITY, OPETH, HAMMERFALL
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
Happy 77th
R.I.P. John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE): August 27th, 1944 - January 13, 2021 (aged 76)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Alex Lifeson (born Aleksandar Živojinović); RUSH) - August 27th, 1953 (photo above by Allan Zilkowsky)
Happy 72nd
Neil Murray (BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE) - August 27th, 1950
Happy 66th
SEX PISTOLS' Glen Matlock - August 27th, 1956
Happy 47th
Björn Gelotte (IN FLAMES) - August 27th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 40th
AEROSMITH's Rock In A Hard Place - August 27th, 1982
Happy 31st
PEARL JAM's Ten - August 27th, 1991
BAD ENGLISH’s Backlash - August 27th, 1991
Happy 26th
MONSTROSITY’s Millennium - August 27th, 1996
The last album to feature George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher on vocals, as he went on to join the death metal band Cannibal Corpse.
Happy 21st
AFTER FOREVER’s Decipher - August 27th, 2001
Happy 17th
OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 27th, 2005
Happy 15th
BENEDICTION's Killing Music - August 27th, 2007
Happy 12th
LIV KRISTINE's Skintight - August 27th, 2010
Happy 10th
ENSIFERUM’s Unsung Heroes - August 27th, 2012
GRAVE’s Endless Procession Of Souls - August 27th, 2012
KATATONIA’s Dead End Kings - August 27th, 2012
Happy 9th
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Hail To The King - August 27th, 2013
DEVILDRIVER’s Winter Kills - August 27th, 2013
Happy 8th
HAMMERFALL’s (r)Evolution - August 27th, 2014