Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2024🤘FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 64th

TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960 (Photo by Alex Solca)







Happy 66th

Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 64th

Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960







Happy 56th

Michael Gilbert (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - August 29th, 1968





Happy 55th

Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969



Happy 55th

Joe Cangelosi (CARNIVORE A.D., WHIPLASH, KREATOR) - August 29th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 36th

HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988





Happy 29th

EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 19th

IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005

OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005





Happy 18th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006

DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006

HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006





Happy 17th

AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007





Happy 16th

DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008

ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008

HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008

Happy 13th

EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011

ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 10th

ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014

SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014