Today In Metal History 🤘 August 29th, 2024🤘FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, TONY MACALPINE, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD

August 29, 2024, 15 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th
TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960 (Photo by Alex Solca)



Happy 66th
Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 64th 
Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960



Happy 56th
Michael Gilbert (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - August 29th, 1968 

Happy 55th 
Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969

Happy 55th
Joe Cangelosi (CARNIVORE A.D., WHIPLASH, KREATOR) - August 29th, 1969 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th 
HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988

Happy 29th 
EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 19th 
IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 29th, 2005

Happy 18th 
MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006

Happy 17th 
AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007

Happy 16th 
DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008 
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008 

Happy 13th 
EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 10th 
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows - August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta - August 29th, 2014 


