Today In Metal History 🤘 August 4th, 2021🤘 RAINBOW, RATT, SOULFLY, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DIMMU BORGIR

August 4, 2021, 46 minutes ago

news heavy metal rainbow ratt soulfly slayer testament dimmu borgir

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 63rd
Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958

Happy 52nd
Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th
RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975

Happy 37th
SLAYER’s Haunting The Chapel - August 4th, 1984

Happy 32nd
TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989

Happy 29th
DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991

Happy 26th
DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995

Happy 23rd
DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998

KAMELOT’s Siége Perilous - August 4th, 1998
The first album to feature Roy Khan on vocals and Casey Grillo on drums.

Happy 11th
MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009

Happy 7th
ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014
SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014




