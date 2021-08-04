Today In Metal History 🤘 August 4th, 2021🤘 RAINBOW, RATT, SOULFLY, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DIMMU BORGIR

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 63rd

Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958

Happy 52nd

Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969



Heavy Releases

Happy 46th

RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975



Happy 37th

SLAYER’s Haunting The Chapel - August 4th, 1984

Happy 32nd

TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989



Happy 29th

DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991

Happy 26th

DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995

Happy 23rd

DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998



KAMELOT’s Siége Perilous - August 4th, 1998

The first album to feature Roy Khan on vocals and Casey Grillo on drums.

Happy 11th

MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009

Happy 7th

ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014

SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014