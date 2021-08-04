Today In Metal History 🤘 August 4th, 2021🤘 RAINBOW, RATT, SOULFLY, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DIMMU BORGIR
August 4, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 63rd
Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958
Happy 52nd
Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 46th
RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975
Happy 37th
SLAYER’s Haunting The Chapel - August 4th, 1984
Happy 32nd
TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989
Happy 29th
DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991
Happy 26th
DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995
Happy 23rd
DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998
KAMELOT’s Siége Perilous - August 4th, 1998
The first album to feature Roy Khan on vocals and Casey Grillo on drums.
Happy 11th
MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009
Happy 7th
ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014
SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014