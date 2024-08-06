Today In Metal History 🤘 August 6th, 2024🤘 CANDLEMASS, VINNIE VINCENT, HAREM SCAREM, ABORTED, NEWSTED
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Vinnie Vincent John Cusano (KISS, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - August 6th, 1952
Happy 61st
Leif Edling (CANDLEMASS) - August 6th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 33rd
HAREM SCAREM’s Harem Scarem - August 6, 1991
Happy 23rd
ABORTED's Engineering The Dead - August 6th, 2001
Happy 15th
DEAD AND DIVINE’s The Machines We Are – August 6th, 2009
OBLITERATE’s Superboring – August 6th, 2009
Happy 14th
IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh - August 6th, 2010
LORDI's Babez For Breakfast - August 6th, 2010
Happy 11th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Late For Nothing – August 6th, 2013
NEWSTED’s Heavy Metal Music - August 6th, 2013
REVOCATION’s Revocation - August 6th, 2013