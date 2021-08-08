Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2021🤘POISON, KING DIAMOND, ROB HALFORD, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

August 8, 2021, 50 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2021🤘POISON, KING DIAMOND, ROB HALFORD, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 65th
Hal Patino (KING DIAMOND) - August 8th, 1956

Happy 60th 
Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961 (photo above by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 69th 
Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 33rd 
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988

Happy 27th 
APRIL WINE’s Frigate - August 8th, 1994
ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994

Happy 21st 
ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000

Happy 15th 
SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006
AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006
ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006
UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006

Happy 14th 
ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007 

Happy 8th 
ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

