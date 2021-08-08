Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2021🤘POISON, KING DIAMOND, ROB HALFORD, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

Heavy Birthdays



Happy 65th

Hal Patino (KING DIAMOND) - August 8th, 1956





Happy 60th

Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961 (photo above by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 69th

Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 33rd

MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988

Happy 27th

APRIL WINE’s Frigate - August 8th, 1994

ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994

Happy 21st

ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000





Happy 15th

SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006

AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006

ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006

UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006





Happy 14th

ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007

Happy 8th

ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013