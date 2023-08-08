Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2023🤘ROB HALFORD, POISON, KING DIAMOND, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN
August 8, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ray “Black Metal” Wallace - August 8th, 1962 - November 27th, 2007
Ray was the manager and concert promoter who spent countless hours developing and working with dozens of Canadian bands like ANVIL, RAZOR, SACRIFICE, SCARLET SINS, BOBNOXIOUS. VENOM legend Cronos named him “Black Metal”.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Hal Patino (KING DIAMOND) - August 8th, 1956
Happy 62nd
Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961 (photo above by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)
Happy 71st
Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952
Heavy Releases
Happy 35th
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988
Happy 29th
APRIL WINE’s Frigate - August 8th, 1994
ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994
Happy 23rd
ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000
Happy 17th
SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006
AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006
ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006
UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006
Happy 16th
ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007
Happy 10th
ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013