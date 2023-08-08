Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2023🤘ROB HALFORD, POISON, KING DIAMOND, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

August 8, 2023, an hour ago

news rarities poison rob halford slayer marty friedman

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2023🤘ROB HALFORD, POISON, KING DIAMOND, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ray “Black Metal” Wallace - August 8th, 1962 - November 27th, 2007

Ray was the manager and concert promoter who spent countless hours developing and working with dozens of Canadian bands like ANVIL, RAZOR, SACRIFICE, SCARLET SINS, BOBNOXIOUS. VENOM legend Cronos named him “Black Metal”. 


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th
Hal Patino (KING DIAMOND) - August 8th, 1956

Happy 62nd
Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961 (photo above by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 71st
Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 35th
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988

Happy 29th 
APRIL WINE’s Frigate - August 8th, 1994
ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994

Happy 23rd
ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000

Happy 17th 
SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006
AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006
ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006
UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006

Happy 16th 
ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007 

Happy 10th 
ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews