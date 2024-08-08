Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2024🤘ROB HALFORD, POISON, KING DIAMOND, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ray “Black Metal” Wallace - August 8th, 1962 - November 27th, 2007 (aged 45)

Ray was the manager and concert promoter who spent countless hours developing and working with dozens of Canadian bands like ANVIL, RAZOR, SACRIFICE, SCARLET SINS, BOBNOXIOUS. VENOM legend Cronos named him “Black Metal”.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 68th

Hal Patino (KING DIAMOND) - August 8th, 1956





Happy 63rd

Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961 (photo above by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 72nd

Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988

Happy 30th

APRIL WINE’s Frigate - August 8th, 1994

ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994



Happy 29th

BENEDICTION’s The Dreams You Dread - August 8th, 1995

Happy 24th

ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000





Happy 18th

SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006

AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006

ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006

UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006





Happy 16th

ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007

Happy 10th

ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013