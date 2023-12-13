Today In Metal History 🤘 December 13th, 2023🤘CHUCK SCHULDINER, TED NUGENT, WHITESNAKE, SLAUGHTER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001 (aged 34)





R.I.P Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) - December 13th, 1953 - February 7th, 2018 (aged 64)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Theodore “TED” Anthony NUGENT - December 13th, 1948 (photo credit: Brown Photography)





Happy 65th

Dana “Strum” Strumwasser (SLAUGHTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - December 13th, 1958





Happy 53rd

Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - December 13th, 1970 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)





Happy 51st

Robb Rivera (NONPOINT) – December 13th, 1972

Happy 40th

Matthew Christopher "Matt" Deis (ALL THAT REMAINS, CKY) - December 13th, 1983



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 4th

JASTA - The Lost Chapters - Volume 2 - December 13th, 2019

NOTHING LEFT - Disconnected - December 13th, 2019

OFFICIUM TRISTE - The Death of Gaia - December 13th, 2019

ONI - Alone (EP) - December 13th, 2019

SID WILSON - Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic, Vol. 2 - December 13th, 2019

STONE SOUR - Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno (live album) - December 13th, 2019



