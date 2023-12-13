Today In Metal History 🤘 December 13th, 2023🤘CHUCK SCHULDINER, TED NUGENT, WHITESNAKE, SLAUGHTER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001 (aged 34)

R.I.P Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) - December 13th, 1953 - February 7th, 2018 (aged 64)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
Theodore “TED” Anthony NUGENT - December 13th, 1948 (photo credit: Brown Photography)

Happy 65th
Dana “Strum” Strumwasser (SLAUGHTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - December 13th, 1958

Happy 53rd
Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - December 13th, 1970 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 51st
Robb Rivera (NONPOINT) – December 13th, 1972

Happy 40th
Matthew Christopher "Matt" Deis (ALL THAT REMAINS, CKY) - December 13th, 1983


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 4th

JASTA - The Lost Chapters - Volume 2 - December 13th, 2019
NOTHING LEFT - Disconnected - December 13th, 2019
OFFICIUM TRISTE - The Death of Gaia - December 13th, 2019
ONI - Alone (EP) - December 13th, 2019
SID WILSON - Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic, Vol. 2 - December 13th, 2019
STONE SOUR - Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno (live album) - December 13th, 2019



