Today In Metal History 🤘 December 13th, 2023🤘CHUCK SCHULDINER, TED NUGENT, WHITESNAKE, SLAUGHTER
December 13, 2023, 59 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001 (aged 34)
R.I.P Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) - December 13th, 1953 - February 7th, 2018 (aged 64)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Theodore “TED” Anthony NUGENT - December 13th, 1948 (photo credit: Brown Photography)
Happy 65th
Dana “Strum” Strumwasser (SLAUGHTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - December 13th, 1958
Happy 53rd
Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - December 13th, 1970 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)
Happy 51st
Robb Rivera (NONPOINT) – December 13th, 1972
Happy 40th
Matthew Christopher "Matt" Deis (ALL THAT REMAINS, CKY) - December 13th, 1983
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 4th
JASTA - The Lost Chapters - Volume 2 - December 13th, 2019
NOTHING LEFT - Disconnected - December 13th, 2019
OFFICIUM TRISTE - The Death of Gaia - December 13th, 2019
ONI - Alone (EP) - December 13th, 2019
SID WILSON - Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic, Vol. 2 - December 13th, 2019
STONE SOUR - Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno (live album) - December 13th, 2019