Today In Metal History 🤘 December 16th, 2022🤘ZZ TOP, HELLOWEEN, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MASK

December 16, 2022, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd
Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949

Happy 61st
Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961

Happy 53rd
Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th
GUNS N’ ROSES’ Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide - December 16, 1986

Happy 13th
HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed - Best Of 25th Anniversary - December 16th, 2009

Happy 11th
IRON MASK’s Black As Death - December 16th, 2011

Happy 6th
MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Into The Night World - December 16th, 2016

Happy 2nd
NOCTURNAL BLOODLUST’s The Wasteland (EP) - December 16th, 2020



