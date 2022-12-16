Today In Metal History 🤘 December 16th, 2022🤘ZZ TOP, HELLOWEEN, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MASK
December 16, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949
Happy 61st
Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961
Happy 53rd
Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 36th
GUNS N’ ROSES’ Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide - December 16, 1986
Happy 13th
HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed - Best Of 25th Anniversary - December 16th, 2009
Happy 11th
IRON MASK’s Black As Death - December 16th, 2011
Happy 6th
MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Into The Night World - December 16th, 2016
Happy 2nd
NOCTURNAL BLOODLUST’s The Wasteland (EP) - December 16th, 2020