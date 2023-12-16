Today In Metal History 🤘 December 16th, 2023🤘ZZ TOP, HELLOWEEN, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MASK

December 16, 2023, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal billy gibbons helloween guns n' roses iron mask

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 16th, 2023🤘ZZ TOP, HELLOWEEN, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MASK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th
Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949

Happy 62nd
Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961

Happy 54th
Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th
GUNS N’ ROSES’ Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide - December 16, 1986

Happy 14th
HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed - Best Of 25th Anniversary - December 16th, 2009

Happy 12th
IRON MASK’s Black As Death - December 16th, 2011

Happy 7th
MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Into The Night World - December 16th, 2016

Happy 2nd
NOCTURNAL BLOODLUST’s The Wasteland (EP) - December 16th, 2020



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources