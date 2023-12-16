Today In Metal History 🤘 December 16th, 2023🤘ZZ TOP, HELLOWEEN, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MASK
December 16, 2023, 14 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949
Happy 62nd
Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961
Happy 54th
Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
GUNS N’ ROSES’ Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide - December 16, 1986
Happy 14th
HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed - Best Of 25th Anniversary - December 16th, 2009
Happy 12th
IRON MASK’s Black As Death - December 16th, 2011
Happy 7th
MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Into The Night World - December 16th, 2016
Happy 2nd
NOCTURNAL BLOODLUST’s The Wasteland (EP) - December 16th, 2020