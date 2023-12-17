Today In Metal History 🤘 December 17th, 2023🤘PAUL RODGERS, THE WILDHEARTS, GRIM REAPER, BRITNY FOX

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949





Happy 67th

Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956





Happy 59th

David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964





Happy 36th

Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989





Happy 13th Birthday

EKTOMORF’s Redemption - December 17th, 2010

SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes - December 17th, 2010

TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 - December 17th, 2010

Happy 9th

ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014

Happy 6th

RUDRA’s Enemy Of Duality – December 17th, 2017

SPECTRE DRAGON’s Time Heeds Mankind At My Well As I Eat Time At My Farewell – December 17th, 2017

Happy 5th

LIONIZE’s Cyber Attackers – December 17th, 2018