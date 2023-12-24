Today In Metal History 🤘 December 24th, 2023🤘MOTÖRHEAD, HELIX, ANTHRAX, RAZOR, ENSLAVED

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister (MOTÖRHEAD, HAWKWIND) - December 24th, 1945 - December 28th, 2015 (aged 70)



For our 100th issue in 2006, Lemmy and his assistant made us a cake to celebrate! We still have copies if you are interested. Email us here: bwbk@bravewords.com. Above are a couple of out-take photos from the cake-making session. Thanks Chip Ruggieri.





R.I.P. Munetaka Higuchi (LOUDNESS) - December 24th, 1958 - November 30th, 2008 (aged 49)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Jan Akkerman (FOCUS) - December 24th, 1946





Happy

Brent "The Doctor" Doerner (HELIX) - December 24th



Happy 60th

Neil Scott Turbin (ANTHRAX) - December 24th, 1963





Happy 59th

Mike Campagnolo (RAZOR) - December 24th, 1964





Happy 61st

Darren Leigh Wharton (THIN LIZZY, DARE) - December 24th, 1962

Happy 49th

Grutle Kjellson (ENSLAVED) - December 24th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 2nd

PAPA ROACH - 20/20 - December 24th, 2020



Happy 1st

LACRIMOSA - Leidenschaft - December 24, 2021