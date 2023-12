Today In Metal History 🤘 December 25th, 2023🤘IRON MAIDEN, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, NIGHTWISH, PESTILENCE

HEAVY HISTORY

Happy 48th

IRON MAIDEN - December 25th, 1975







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Noel Redding (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003 (aged 57)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 47th

TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN (NIGHTWISH) – December 25th, 1976





Happy 54th

Stix Zadinia (real name Darren Leader; STEEL PANTHER) - December 25th, 1969

Happy 51st

Josh Freese (GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, NINE INCH NAILS) - December 25th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

PESTILENCE’s Consuming Impulse - December 25th, 1989





Happy 9th

THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s There Is No Earth I Will Leave Unscorched – December 25th, 2014

Happy 3rd

HATE FOREST - Hour of the Centaur - December 25th, 2020