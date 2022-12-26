Today In Metal History 🤘 December 26th, 2023🤘METALLICA, SAXON, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Mieszko Talarczyk (NASUM): December 23rd, 1974 - December 26th, 2004 (aged 30)

2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami

NASUM singer/guitarist Mieszko Talarczyk wasone the 23,000 victims in what was the world's worst earthquake since 1964 as tsunamis cause destruction across Asia, with the worst hit areas being Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Maldives.

"It's very hard for us to make this announcement, but since rumours are already out on the Internet we must make an official statement: Mieszko Talarczyk is missing in Thailand. Mieszko and his girlfriend went to Thailand to spend the holidays. They left a few days before Christmas and were scheduled to return right after New Years Eve. They were staying in a bungalow at Phi Phi Island and when the big wave came and swept the bungalow away the two were seperated. Mieszko's girlfriend is being reported hospitalized "badly injured" but she has been in contact with among others Mieszko's sister who has been posting an "I'm looking for..." at the Phuket Disaster Forum. This is everything we know right now. Since we are all shocked by this surreal situation we strongly advice fans of Nasum to respect the anxiety we and the Talarczyk and Thorén families feel at this time, and NOT post questions by email or in the guestbook at nasum.com. We will post all sorts of news on the website, but again, please respect our wish in this uneasy time.

"Today - Thursday, February 17, 2005 - we recieved a confirmation that Mieszko Talarczyk died in the Tsunami Disaster December 26, 2004. His body has been identified and will be transfered to Sweden shortly. His closest family and friends are in our thoughts right now. Mieszko will be missed by many. Nasum.com will be closed for at least a month. You know why. There will be a slight update in a couple of days with some information about the future of Nasum along with some personal words about Mieszko. Thanks a lot for your support and your thoughts. Now a new time begins, a time we must spend alone. Please respect this wish. Sincerely, Anders and Nasum."



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951





Happy 61st

James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962





Happy 60th

Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963





Happy 57th

Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966

Happy 33rd

Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 23rd

KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000





Happy 12th

FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011

Happy 4th

THE ACACIA STRAIN - It Comes in Waves - December 26th, 2019