Today In Metal History 🤘 December 27th, 2023🤘FOREIGNER, KING'S X, ALICE COOPER
December 27, 2023, an hour ago
Happy 79th
Mick Jones (FOREIGNER) - December 27th, 1944 (photo credit: Thomas Mazerolles)
Happy 66th
Jerry Gaskill (KING’S X) - December 27th, 1957
Happy 53rd
Glen Sobel (ALICE COOPER, IMPELLITTERI, TONY MACALPINE, GARY HOEY) - December 27th, 1970
Happy 3rd
BRING ME THE HORIZON - Music to Listen to~Dance to~Blaze to~Pray to~Feed to~Sleep to~Talk to~Grind to~Trip to~Breathe to~Help to~Hurt to~Scroll to~Roll to~Love to~Hate to~Learn Too~Plot to~Play to~Be to~Feel to~Breed to~Sweat to~Dream to~Hide to~Live to~Die to~Go To - December 27th, 2019