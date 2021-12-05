Today In Metal History 🤘 December 5th, 2021🤘 ACCEPT, JACK RUSSELL, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960



Happy 55th

Van Williams (NEVERMORE, GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS, PURE SWEET HELL) - December 5, 1966

Happy 52nd

Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969

Happy 63rd

Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

THE ROLLING STONES’ Let It Bleed - December 5th, 1969





Happy 48th

PAUL MCCARTNEY AND WINGS’ Band On The Run - December 5th, 1973



Happy 41st

QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980



Happy 38th

ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983



Happy 21st

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Live - December 5, 2000

Happy 10th

MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011

Happy 9th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday

CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014

HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014



MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014

Happy 3rd

LOVEBITES’ Clockwork Immortality - December 5th, 2018

