Today In Metal History 🤘 December 5th, 2021🤘 ACCEPT, JACK RUSSELL, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
December 5, 2021, 4 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960
Happy 55th
Van Williams (NEVERMORE, GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS, PURE SWEET HELL) - December 5, 1966
Happy 52nd
Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969
Happy 63rd
Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
THE ROLLING STONES’ Let It Bleed - December 5th, 1969
Happy 48th
PAUL MCCARTNEY AND WINGS’ Band On The Run - December 5th, 1973
Happy 41st
QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980
Happy 38th
ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983
Happy 21st
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Live - December 5, 2000
Happy 10th
MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011
Happy 9th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday
CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014
HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014
Happy 3rd
LOVEBITES’ Clockwork Immortality - December 5th, 2018