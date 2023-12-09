Today In Metal History 🤘 December 9th, 2023🤘Y&T, ALICE COOPER, CREAM, AEROSMITH, MOTÖRHEAD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1946





Happy 59th

Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th

CREAM’s Fresh Cream - December 9th, 1966

THE WHO’s A Quick One - December 9th, 1966





Happy 47th

Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976





Happy 46th

AEROSMITH’s Draw The Line - December 9th, 1977





Happy 20th

MOTÖRHEAD’s 25 & Alive: Live at Brixton Academy - December 9th, 2003

Happy 14th

DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game - December 9th, 2009



Happy 12th

EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011

LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love – December 9th, 2011

Happy 9th

LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014





Happy 6th

DESTROY THE RUNNER’s Void - December 9th, 2016

THOSE WHO FEAR’s State Of Mind - December 9th, 2016

ZAO’s The Well-Intentioned Virus - December 9th, 2016