Today In Metal History 🤘 December 9th, 2023🤘Y&T, ALICE COOPER, CREAM, AEROSMITH, MOTÖRHEAD
December 9, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1946
Happy 59th
Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
CREAM’s Fresh Cream - December 9th, 1966
THE WHO’s A Quick One - December 9th, 1966
Happy 47th
Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976
Happy 46th
AEROSMITH’s Draw The Line - December 9th, 1977
Happy 20th
MOTÖRHEAD’s 25 & Alive: Live at Brixton Academy - December 9th, 2003
Happy 14th
DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game - December 9th, 2009
Happy 12th
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love – December 9th, 2011
Happy 9th
LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014
Happy 6th
DESTROY THE RUNNER’s Void - December 9th, 2016
THOSE WHO FEAR’s State Of Mind - December 9th, 2016
ZAO’s The Well-Intentioned Virus - December 9th, 2016