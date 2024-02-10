Today In Metal History 🤘 February 10th, 2024 🤘CLIFF BURTON, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 (aged 24)





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978







JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978



Happy 27th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Facing The Animal - February 10th, 1997



Happy 20th

DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004



PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004

Happy 15th

LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009

Happy 13th

THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011

Happy 12th

ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012

GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012

DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012

ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Happy 9th

MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015





Happy 7th

DEIVOS' Endemic Divine - February 10th, 2017

FIRST BLOOD's Rules - February 10th, 2017

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST's Embers of a Dying World - February 10th, 2017

MUTINY WITHIN's Origins - February 10th, 2017

NIGINGR's The High Heat Licks Against Heaven - February 10th, 2017

OVERKILL's The Grinding Wheel - February 10th, 2017



THUNDER's Rip It Up - February 10th, 2017



Happy 1st

APHYXION’s Ad Astra - February 10th, 2023

DELAIN’s Dark Waters - February 10th, 2023

DREAM THEATER’s Distance Over Time Demos (2018) - February 10th, 2023

IN FLAMES’s Foregone - February 10th, 2023

NARROW HEAD’s Moments Of Clarity - February 10th, 2023

PIERCE THE VEIL’s The Jaws Of Life - February 10th, 2023

WIG WAM’s Out Of The Dark - February 10th, 2023