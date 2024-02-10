Today In Metal History 🤘 February 10th, 2024 🤘CLIFF BURTON, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT
February 10, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 (aged 24)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978
JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978
Happy 27th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Facing The Animal - February 10th, 1997
Happy 20th
DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004
PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004
Happy 15th
LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009
Happy 13th
THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011
Happy 12th
ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012
GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012
Happy 9th
MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015
Happy 7th
DEIVOS' Endemic Divine - February 10th, 2017
FIRST BLOOD's Rules - February 10th, 2017
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST's Embers of a Dying World - February 10th, 2017
MUTINY WITHIN's Origins - February 10th, 2017
NIGINGR's The High Heat Licks Against Heaven - February 10th, 2017
OVERKILL's The Grinding Wheel - February 10th, 2017
THUNDER's Rip It Up - February 10th, 2017
Happy 1st
APHYXION’s Ad Astra - February 10th, 2023
DELAIN’s Dark Waters - February 10th, 2023
DREAM THEATER’s Distance Over Time Demos (2018) - February 10th, 2023
IN FLAMES’s Foregone - February 10th, 2023
NARROW HEAD’s Moments Of Clarity - February 10th, 2023
PIERCE THE VEIL’s The Jaws Of Life - February 10th, 2023
WIG WAM’s Out Of The Dark - February 10th, 2023