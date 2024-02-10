Today In Metal History 🤘 February 10th, 2024 🤘CLIFF BURTON, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT

February 10, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 (aged 24)

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th  
VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978 



JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978

Happy 27th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Facing The Animal - February 10th, 1997 

Happy 20th  

DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004
 
PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004 

Happy 15th  
LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009

Happy 13th
THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011

Happy 12th 
ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012
GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Happy 9th  
MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015

 

Happy 7th  
DEIVOS' Endemic Divine - February 10th, 2017
FIRST BLOOD's Rules - February 10th, 2017
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST's Embers of a Dying World - February 10th, 2017
MUTINY WITHIN's Origins - February 10th, 2017
NIGINGR's The High Heat Licks Against Heaven - February 10th, 2017
OVERKILL's The Grinding Wheel - February 10th, 2017

THUNDER's Rip It Up - February 10th, 2017

Happy 1st
APHYXION’s Ad Astra - February 10th, 2023
DELAIN’s Dark Waters - February 10th, 2023
DREAM THEATER’s Distance Over Time Demos (2018) - February 10th, 2023
IN FLAMES’s Foregone - February 10th, 2023
NARROW HEAD’s Moments Of Clarity - February 10th, 2023
PIERCE THE VEIL’s The Jaws Of Life - February 10th, 2023
WIG WAM’s Out Of The Dark - February 10th, 2023



