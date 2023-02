Today In Metal History 🤘 February 13th, 2023 🤘ANNIHILATOR, BLACK SABBATH, PETER GABRIEL, HENRY ROLLINS, TROUBLE, HYPOCRISY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Donald Scott Smith (LOVERBOY): February 13th, 1955 – November 30th, 2000







R.I.P. Edward John 'Ed' Gagliardi (FOREIGNER): February 13th, 1952 – May 11th, 2014



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

PETER GABRIEL (GENESIS) - February 13th, 1950

Bob Daisley (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, GARY MOORE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - February 13th, 1950







Happy 69th

Sandy Slavin (RIOT) - February 13th, 1954



Happy 65th

Derek Riggs (who created IRON MAIDEN'S mascot Eddie) - February 13th, 1958





Happy 62nd

HENRY ROLLINS - February 13th, 1961

Les Warner (THE CULT) - February 13th, 1961







Happy 57th

Jeff Waters (ANNIHILATOR) - February 13th, 1966





Happy 47th

Dave Padden (ANNIHILATOR) - February 13th, 1976



Happy 45th

Hamish Glencross (MY DYING BRIDE) - February 13th, 1978



Happy 53rd

Eric Forrest (E-FORCE, PROJECT: FAILING FLESH, VOIVOD) - February 13th, 1970



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 58th

THE ROLLING STONES, Now! - February 13th, 1965

Happy 53rd

BLACK SABBATH's Black Sabbath - February 13th, 1970







Happy 42nd

PHIL COLLINS’ Face Value - February 13th, 1981

Happy 27th

HYPOCRISY's Abducted - February 13th, 1996





Happy 33rd

THE BLACK CROWES' Shake Your Money Maker - February 13th, 1990







TROUBLE’s Trouble (February 13th, 1990)









Happy 15th

NORTHER’s N - February 13th, 2008

Happy 11th

COLDWORKER's The Doomsayer’s Call - February 13th, 2012

ORANGE GOBLIN's A Eulogy For The Damned - February 13th, 2012

WOODS OF YPRES’ Woods 5: Grey Skies & Electric Light – February 13th, 2012